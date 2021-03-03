West Bengal: BJP is ahead of TMC in the race of assembly election, says MP Sisir Adhikari

Kolkata: In the political scenario in West Bengal lots of speculations were made that the senior TMC leader and Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari will soon defect to the saffron camp. No sooner did his son Suvendu Adhikari defected to the saffron camp, not just the leaders of the BJP welcomed him but leaders of other political parties and even the poll analysts were of the mind that Sisir’s defection to the saffron camp is ‘just a matter of time’.
Notably, while slamming Suvendu many-a-times it was heard that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had also criticized the ages TMC leader Sisir Adhikari.
From various rallies in Midnapore, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made a mention of ‘Baap’ (father) indirectly hinting towards Sisir.
Breaking the silence, senior TMC leader Sisir Adhikari cries foul against the TMC leaders for slamming his son Suvendu Adhikari and alleged that the TMC is making false allegations over Suvendu's connection with scams.
“The TMC is gradually losing the purity it had within the party. New leaders have been vocal against my son and me and are deliberately dragging my son’s name in ponzi scams like Narada sting and Sarada chit fund scams. The ground reality is showing that the BJP is ahead of the TMC in the race of Assembly polls,” stated Sisir.
Countering Sisir’s claim, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said that Sisir’s heart is in one party and body in another.
“Sisir should first clear his stand on which party is he supporting. He is in one party but his heart is in another party,” added Chatterjee.
Coming down heavily to the TMC leaders, West Bengal Congress president said that nobody can stay with the TMC for long and also that the TMC leaders don’t respect even the senior party members.
Notably, along with several dissent TMC leaders, the former West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari defected to the BJP on December 11.
Soon after Suvendu's defection, his younger brother Soumendu also joined the BJP. Suvendu's father Sisir Adhikari and another brother Dibyendu Adhikari is still with the ruling Trinamool Congress.