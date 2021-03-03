West Bengal: BJP is ahead of TMC in the race of assembly election, says MP Sisir Adhikari

Kolkata: In the political scenario in West Bengal lots of speculations were made that the senior TMC leader and Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari will soon defect to the saffron camp. No sooner did his son Suvendu Adhikari defected to the saffron camp, not just the leaders of the BJP welcomed him but leaders of other political parties and even the poll analysts were of the mind that Sisir’s defection to the saffron camp is ‘just a matter of time’.

Notably, while slamming Suvendu many-a-times it was heard that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had also criticized the ages TMC leader Sisir Adhikari.

From various rallies in Midnapore, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made a mention of ‘Baap’ (father) indirectly hinting towards Sisir.

Breaking the silence, senior TMC leader Sisir Adhikari cries foul against the TMC leaders for slamming his son Suvendu Adhikari and alleged that the TMC is making false allegations over Suvendu's connection with scams.

“The TMC is gradually losing the purity it had within the party. New leaders have been vocal against my son and me and are deliberately dragging my son’s name in ponzi scams like Narada sting and Sarada chit fund scams. The ground reality is showing that the BJP is ahead of the TMC in the race of Assembly polls,” stated Sisir.