West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: BJP, TMC complain about each other to Election Commission

Kolkata: A day after TMC minister Firhad Hakim went to state election commission to complain against the saffron camp, the BJP also plans to complaint against Hakim for breaking election protocol.

According to West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Hakim had spent more than two hours at SDO office in Haldia breaking the model code of conduct of the election.

“After the dates of the election are announced no leaders and ministers can stay in any place for so long. He must be influencing the voters, for which we will complain against him to the state election commission,” mentioned Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, Hakim on Wednesday was seen in the state election commission crying foul against the saffron camp for violating the protocols of the elections.

“The receipt of the corona vaccines is featuring the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a clear violation of the election protocols,” stated the KMC mayor.

Countering the claims, the BJP spokesperson mentioned that despite the announcement of the poll dates, posters of West Bengal Chief Minister is covering the entire state.

Notably, the saffron camp on March 1 had written a letter to the Election Commission accusing West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim of violating the model code of conduct by announcing favors for a minority community at a mosque.