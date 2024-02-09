 VIDEO: Man In Police Custody Attempts Suicide In UP's Kasganj, Angry Villagers Charge At Station
VIDEO: Man In Police Custody Attempts Suicide In UP's Kasganj, Angry Villagers Charge At Station

The man, who has been identified as Gaurav, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping a minor girl, was held at the police station for past six days.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

In a concerning incident, a man in his 20s attempted suicide by hanging himself while in police custody at Amanpur police station in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. The man, who has been identified as Gaurav, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping a minor girl, was held at the police station for past six days. The incident triggered outraged among his family members and villagers, who clashed with the police.

Police neither transferred him to jail nor released him

According to reports, Gaurav's prolonged detention, with the police authorities neither transferring him to jail nor releasing him despite interrogation, appeared to have taken a toll on his mental well-being.

Watch the video below

Gaurav was found hanging in the police stations' toilet, prompting the police to immediately admit him to the district hospital. Doctors at the hospital said that his condition was critical. Subsequently, he was referred to Aligarh for further treatment.

Angry mob charges at the police demand, stones pelted

The news of Gaurav's suicide attempt quickly spread among his family members and the villager, leading the angry mob to charge at the police station. Videos circulating on social media showed the angry villagers and family raising slogans against the police.

Video of crowd raising slogans against the police

Some even pelted stones. The situation escalated when one policeman was reported injured in the stone pelting. The situation became tense as the police tried to control the angry crowd, using force to disperse them.

