 Uttar Pradesh: Man Elopes With Aunt After Beating Uncle To Death In Bulandshahr, Arrested
During interrogation, the accused, identified as Har Nath Singh, reportedly admitted to killing his uncle Ramveer Singh because he was in a romantic relationship with his aunt.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bulandshahr, February 8: Police in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh recently arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with his uncle's death in 1997. During interrogation, the accused, identified as Har Nath Singh, reportedly admitted to killing his uncle Ramveer Singh because he was in a romantic relationship with his aunt. Har Nath had eloped with Ranveer's wife allegedly after beating him to death.

The cops were checking people at the Chhattari-Atrauli road. During this, they found a country-made pistol from the possession of Har Nath. Subsequently, he was arrested. Later, the cops found out that he is also a suspect in his uncle's murder. Upon questioning, according to a report, Har Nath told cops that he was having an affair with his uncle's wife. Hence, he said. he had killed him.

article-image

"They started having an affair but felt that Ramveer was a hindrance in their relationship. They decided to kill him. Har Nath beat him to death and dumped the body in a well,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra was quoted by a daily as saying.

Accused Kept Changing Location To Evade Arrest:

After eloping with his aunt and her two children, Ramveer first stayed in Dadri for nearly a year. In order to dupe cops and evade arrest, he kept changing his location with his aunt and her kids. However, a security checking exercise helped cops catch Har Nath after all these years. Har Nath now has a daughter with his aunt. Further investigation in the case is underway.

