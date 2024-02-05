Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Commits Suicide In Bulandshahr, Video Of Bodies Lying In Pool Of Blood Surfaces

Neha's dead body | X

Bulandshahr, February 5: A has man murdered a woman, suspected to be his girlfriend, before committing suicide in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday, February 5. The deceased woman was identified as 28-year-old Neha Vijaypal Singh. Neha was shot dead by 30-year-old Titu Veerpal Singh in the Sayana police station limits. Neha was to marry with another man this month.

According to reports, Titu allegedly was in a relationship with Neha. However, Neha's family fixed her marriage with another man. Earlier today, Titu went to Neha's house and shot her with a country-made pistol, killing her on the spot. He then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. The Bulandshahr police took cognizance of the matter and initiated an investigation.

UP : जनपद बुलंदशहर में बड़ी वारदात। स्याना क्षेत्र के नयाबांस गाव में गर्लफ्रेंड नेहा की गोली मारकर हत्या करके बॉयफ्रेंड टीटू ने खुदकुशी की। गर्लफ्रेंड की 1 हफ्ते बाद शादी होनी थी। pic.twitter.com/aFcUlpKWvZ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 5, 2024

Police Gives Details

"A man named Titu killed one Neha in Nayawas village today. He then shot himself in the head and died by suicide. We have sent both bodies for a post-mortem. Prima facie, it appears to be a love affair. Further legal action will be taken," Additional Superintendent of Police said.

A video of Neha and Titu's dead bodies lying in a pool of blood surfaced online. The incident sent shock waves in their village. The cops are conducting further probe and collecting more details.