 Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Commits Suicide In Bulandshahr, Video Of Bodies Lying In Pool Of Blood Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsUttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Commits Suicide In Bulandshahr, Video Of Bodies Lying In Pool Of Blood Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Commits Suicide In Bulandshahr, Video Of Bodies Lying In Pool Of Blood Surfaces

The deceased woman was identified as 28-year-old Neha Vijaypal Singh. Neha was shot dead by 30-year-old Titu Veerpal Singh in the Sayana police station limits. Neha was to marry with another man this month.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Neha's dead body | X

Bulandshahr, February 5: A has man murdered a woman, suspected to be his girlfriend, before committing suicide in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday, February 5. The deceased woman was identified as 28-year-old Neha Vijaypal Singh. Neha was shot dead by 30-year-old Titu Veerpal Singh in the Sayana police station limits. Neha was to marry with another man this month.

According to reports, Titu allegedly was in a relationship with Neha. However, Neha's family fixed her marriage with another man. Earlier today, Titu went to Neha's house and shot her with a country-made pistol, killing her on the spot. He then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. The Bulandshahr police took cognizance of the matter and initiated an investigation.

Read Also
UP: Bulandshahr Wedding Goes From Musical Chairs To 'Talaq, Talaq, Talaq' In Just 5 Hours!
article-image

Police Gives Details

"A man named Titu killed one Neha in Nayawas village today. He then shot himself in the head and died by suicide. We have sent both bodies for a post-mortem. Prima facie, it appears to be a love affair. Further legal action will be taken," Additional Superintendent of Police said.

Read Also
UP Shocker: 4 Arrested After Dubai-Based Man Gets Wife Gang-Raped & Brutally Killed By His Own...
article-image

A video of Neha and Titu's dead bodies lying in a pool of blood surfaced online. The incident sent shock waves in their village. The cops are conducting further probe and collecting more details.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Commits Suicide In Bulandshahr, Video Of Bodies...

Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Commits Suicide In Bulandshahr, Video Of Bodies...

Indore: As Woman Stops Talking, Man Sets Her Flat On Fire, Calls To Inform

Indore: As Woman Stops Talking, Man Sets Her Flat On Fire, Calls To Inform

MP Update: 4 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Chhatarpur District; 2 Killed In Motorcycle...

MP Update: 4 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Chhatarpur District; 2 Killed In Motorcycle...

VIDEO: 24-Year-Old Man Stoned To Death After Clash During Cricket Match Near Noida, Say Police

VIDEO: 24-Year-Old Man Stoned To Death After Clash During Cricket Match Near Noida, Say Police

Goa: 77-Yr-Old Man Found Dead At Rented Villa In Orda Candolim, Murder Suspected; Probe On

Goa: 77-Yr-Old Man Found Dead At Rented Villa In Orda Candolim, Murder Suspected; Probe On