UP: Bulandshahr Wedding Goes From Musical Chairs To 'Talaq, Talaq, Talaq' In Just 5 Hours!

UP: Chair Dispute During Bulandshahr Wedding Escalates To 'Talaq, Talaq, Talaq' In 5 Hours | Representational Image / Pixabay

A seemingly joyous occasion in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, quickly turned into chaos as a dispute over a chair escalated, ultimately leading to `talaq, talaq, talaq’ within a mere five hours.

The incident, which unfolded on Saturday night, witnessed heated exchanges between the families of the bride and groom, resulting in threats of violence and the intervention of local authorities.

Details of the hilarious turn of events

The discord began when someone from the bride’s party requested a chair from groom’s grandmother during the wedding festivities. However, what started as a simple request soon spiraled into a heated confrontation when the grandmother refused to vacate the chair.

This altercation incited anger from the groom's side, leading to verbal abuse and threats directed towards the bride's family.

Amidst the escalating tensions, the bride adamantly refused to proceed with the marriage, further exacerbating the situation. In response, the bride's family took drastic measures by locking the gates of the marriage venue and holding the groom and other wedding guests hostage. Demands were made for the bride's divorce and reimbursement of the wedding expenses.

The intervention of local figure Akhtar Mewati played a pivotal role in resolving the standoff. Mewati facilitated negotiations between the two parties, urging the groom's family to repay the expenses incurred during the ceremony. After prolonged negotiations, the groom's side relented, agreeing to both the financial settlement and the divorce.

No formal complaint lodged yet

As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged regarding the incident. However, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nagar Anukriti Sharma has assured that appropriate action will be taken upon receipt of any complaints, emphasizing the importance of a thorough investigation into the matter.