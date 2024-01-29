UP Police Constable Exam Dates Released For 60,244 Vacancies In 2024, Apply Now!

Representational Image/Pixabay |

The dates of the written exams for the recruitment of 60,244 UP police constable vacancies have been published by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

The exam is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 18, 2024 according to the official timetable.

The goal of the Uttar Pradesh police is to staff a number of roles, including those of constable, SI, jail warder, radio operator, clerk, computer operator, and computer programmer. While candidates must have completed their 12th grade to be considered for constable roles, Sub Inspector positions demand a graduate degree. Additionally, candidates have to be between the ages of 18 and 25. The examination would result in a remuneration of Rs 21,700 for those who pass.

How to check?

Those who applied for the exam can view the timetable at uppbpb.gov.in, the official website.

Go to uppbpb.gov.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select the link for UP police recruitment.

Click the link to receive exam date notifications.

The schedule will be accessible in a PDF file.

The written exam for the UP police would last one hour and award a maximum of 300 marks. General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical Ability, and Mental Ability are among the subjects covered. There will be 150 questions in all, with two marks awarded for each correct response and 0.5 points being subtracted for each wrong response.

Screening Process

A written exam and a physical test will be used to select candidates for the positions of UP police constable. Male applicants from the General/OBC and SC categories must be at least 168 cm tall to be eligible for the physical examinations. Male candidates from the ST category may be 8 cm taller, but they still need to be at least 160 cm tall. The minimum height requirement for female applicants in the General, OBC, and SC categories is 152 cm, whilst applicants in the ST category must be at least 147 cm tall.

This year, more than 50 lakh people have applied to take the exam.