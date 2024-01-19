Institute of Cost Accountants Of India Accepting Applications For Research Associate Positions In Delhi And Kolkata, Apply Now! | ICAI Official

Applications from qualified CMA professionals are being accepted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) for the position of Research Associate for Delhi and Kolkata locations. Applications are being accepted for an 11-month contract position. If the appropriate authority gives its approval, the term may be further extended.

Candidates who meet the requirements can register by visiting the ICMAI's official website by January 23, 2024. The approved slab will be used to determine the salary in addition to all statutory benefits.

They are currently receiving applications for positions within the Institute's different Directorates, Departments, and Committees.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have the necessary domain knowledge and experience in the fields of finance, costing, taxation, and related fields, as well as strong computer skills and exceptional communication abilities, to be considered for the position. In addition, the candidates should possess a thorough understanding of the most recent Act, as well as Rules and Regulations related to professional pathways, Finance, Taxation, and related fields.

The candidates should be able to help with daily accounting and administrative tasks, as well as work related to GST, Taxation, and Tally and academic research, among other things.