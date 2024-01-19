Indian Railways Announces 5695 Open Assistant Loco Pilot Positions, Apply Now!

Indian Railways | File

The Government of India's Ministry of Railways, through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), is prepared to publish a recruitment announcement for approximately 5695 open Assistant Loco Pilot positions. The window for online applications will open on January 20. The application deadline is February 19.

The RRB Assistant Loco Pilot's base pay falls into level two of the seventh Central Pay Commission pay scale, with an amount of Rs 19,900. ALPs make between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 a month in total pay.

Eligibility Criteria

The notification states that candidates must have completed their 10th grade and hold an ITI from an approved NCVT/SCVT institution in order to be considered for the position. These candidates must also be qualified in the following trades: fitter, electrician, instrument mechanic, millwright/maintenance mechanic, mechanic (radio/TV), mechanic (electronics), mechanic (motor vehicle), wireman, tractor mechanic, mechanic (armature and coil winder), mechanical (diesel), heat engine, machinist, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

Those interested in applying for open positions with Indian Railways should go to their official website.

Additionally, in lieu of an ITI, the applicant may be qualified for the position if he has completed three diploma programs in mechanical, electrical, electronic, or automobile engineering from a recognized institution, or if he has completed multiple streams of these engineering disciplines.

The notification states that there is an 18-year-old minimum age requirement and a 30-year-old maximum age limit for applications.

Application Fees

The notice states that candidates who are female, EBC, SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, transgender, or members of minority groups must pay an application fee of Rs. 250, while other candidates must pay Rs. 500.

How to apply?

Visit indianrailways.gov.in, the RRB's official website.

On the homepage, select the RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 link.

Enter the necessary login information on the page to log in.

Enter all necessary data, following the notification's instructions, including your personal information and educational background.

Upload the documents' scanned copies in the required size and format.

Use the online payment options provided on the portal to pay the application fee (based on the applicable category).

Fill out the form online and save a hard copy for your records.