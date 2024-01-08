United India Insurance Co. Ltd. Opens Applications for Administrative Officers (Scale I) - Apply Now! |

Today, January 8, marks the commencement of the application process for the role of Administrative Officers (Generalist) at United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC). Those interested in applying can do so through the official website, uiic.co.in. The deadline for submitting applications is January 23.

The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 250 positions for Administrative Officers (Scale I).

Eligibility Criteria

The age range for candidates should be between 21 and 30 as of December 31, 2023. A degree from an accredited university with 60% of the possible points—or, for those in the SC/ST category, 55%—or any comparable degree accepted by the Central Government serves as the minimal educational requirement.

Application Fees

₹1000 is required for all applicants, with the exception of SC/ST/PwBD and permanent workers of PSGI Companies. For permanent workers of PSGI Companies who are SC, ST, or PwBD, there is an application fee of ₹250.

Steps to apply

Go to uiic.co.in, the official website.

Click the link for the Administrative Officers' postings application on the homepage.

Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.

Download the document, then print it out for your records.