UP Shocker: 4 Arrested After Dubai-Based Man Gets Wife Gang-Raped & Brutally Killed By His Own Brothers

4 Arrested After Dubai-Based Man Gets Wife Gang-Raped & Brutally Killed By His Own Brothers |

Fatehpur: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly got his own wife gang-raped by his own brothers and later got her killed. The number of men who actually gangraped and murdered the woman was 5. 6th accused in the case was the husband who executed the heinous crime is hiding in Dubai.

Action was initiated after the victim's family lodged a complaint. The probe into the crime got a breakthrough on January 20th when a few local residents noticed the body of the woman in mutilated and naked condition lying in a water tank in UP's Fatehpur.

Four accused arrested, hunt on for fifth accused

UP police have launched probe into the case and have arrested 4 accused. The four accused who have been arrested were the the victim's brothers-in-law. Hunt is on for the fifth accused. The four arrested accused were identified as Rohit Lodhi, Ramchandra alias Puttu, Shivam alias Pancham, and Sonu Lodhi. Fifth accused in the case, Nanku Lodhi, was on the run.

During Preliminary interrogation the accused admitted that they raped the woman, who had gone to her parents' home, on the pretext of taking her to a fair. Later, they crushed her face with bricks to conceal her identity. The accused claimed that they did everything on the woman's husband's instructions who also offered they cash for executing his plan.

Postmortem report confirms gangrape

Victim's body was sent for postmortem, which confirmed gang-rape. The report also confirmed the woman died of grievous head injuries and excessive bleeding, the police said. The exact motive behind the horrendous crime is yet to be ascertained.