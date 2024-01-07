Delhi Crime: 12-Yr-Old Girl Lured By Woman, Gangraped By Tea Seller & 3 Minors In Sadar Bazar

Representative Image | File

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a man and three boys in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar on January 1 after being lured by a woman, said police on Sunday. The case was reported to police on Thursday, and on Saturday, Delhi police arrested all of the accused.

According to the police, the girl, who resides in Delhi's north-west, Bawana, was allegedly lured by the woman and taken to a remote place, where four men gang-raped her, police added.

Delhi police identified two suspect

Reportedly, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Manoj Kumar Meena, said a case under Section 376D (gangrape) and other sections was registered. Delhi police have identified two suspects, Suresh Kumar (38), who is a tea vendor in the Sadar Bazar slum cluster, and a woman named Beauty, both of whom reside in the same area. Police arrested both the accused and apprehended the minors, ages 12, 14, and 15.

The victim and the woman both know each other

Following the senior police officer, the victim and the woman are both waste pickers. On January 1, the victim was alone at the Sadar Bazar when the woman approached her and lured her to a remote place. After reaching the isolated place, the four suspects raped the girl, the official added. Reportedly, the woman threatened the victim not to tell anyone about the incident.

The victim remained silent for two days after the incident

After the incident, the victim cleaned herself, took a train, and reached home. The victim kept silent for two days. On Thursday, she went to the Sadar Bazar again to collect waste and met her cousin. The victim narrated the incident to her.

The victim's cousin informed her parents

Her cousin later informed her parents, both labourers. According to the officer, the parents decided to file a case and reached the police station, where the girl narrated her ordeal.

Police arrested all accused

Police immediately formed a team and arrested all the accused within hours of the reported incident. "We suspect the accused paid the woman to bring them a girl. She saw the victim and lured her to them," the officer concluded.