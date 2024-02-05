Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old Govt Officer Dies By Suicide In Antop Hill

Suicide | representative image

Mumbai: A 36-year-old government employee ended his life by suicide in his Antop Hill home on Sunday. The deceased man was learned to be an officer posted at the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), who jumped off his 4th-floor flat located in Sector 7 of the area. He is said to be survived by two children. The exact cause of his suicide is yet to be known.

Sources informed FPJ that the officer had recently received a transfer and shifted to Churchgate, however, returned to his Antop Hill flat on Sunday where he took his life by allegedly jumping off the building. The police confirmed the suicide case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here. | Mental Health Helplines

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.