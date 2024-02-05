 Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old Govt Officer Dies By Suicide In Antop Hill
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 36-Year-Old Govt Officer Dies By Suicide In Antop Hill

Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old Govt Officer Dies By Suicide In Antop Hill

The shocking case of suicide surfaced from the Sector 7 area of Antop Hill, Mumbai, and concerned an officer associated with the Central Public Works Department.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Suicide | representative image

Mumbai: A 36-year-old government employee ended his life by suicide in his Antop Hill home on Sunday. The deceased man was learned to be an officer posted at the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), who jumped off his 4th-floor flat located in Sector 7 of the area. He is said to be survived by two children. The exact cause of his suicide is yet to be known.

Sources informed FPJ that the officer had recently received a transfer and shifted to Churchgate, however, returned to his Antop Hill flat on Sunday where he took his life by allegedly jumping off the building. The police confirmed the suicide case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here. | Mental Health Helplines

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old Govt Officer Dies By Suicide In Antop Hill

Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old Govt Officer Dies By Suicide In Antop Hill

Mumbai News: School Watchman Rapes 4-Yr-Old Student In Kandivali; Arrested

Mumbai News: School Watchman Rapes 4-Yr-Old Student In Kandivali; Arrested

Mumbai: Dharavi Man Makes Champion Splash At Reykjavik International Games 2024; Bags 6 Medals In...

Mumbai: Dharavi Man Makes Champion Splash At Reykjavik International Games 2024; Bags 6 Medals In...

FPJ Exclusive: Artist Anita Goel Speaks About Her Love For Abstract Painting, Art Education & More

FPJ Exclusive: Artist Anita Goel Speaks About Her Love For Abstract Painting, Art Education & More

Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? Controversial Cleric Held In Mumbai By Gujarat ATS In Junagadh...

Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? Controversial Cleric Held In Mumbai By Gujarat ATS In Junagadh...