Uttar Pradesh will be next economic and business hotspot of India, says state MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh

The sector wise investment opportunities shared by Sidharth Nath Singh are as follows:

a) Infrastructure –

· With rapid development of world class infrastructure comprising expressways, airports, waterway, logistics, etc. coupled with industrial parks & townships, Uttar Pradesh has abundance of investment opportunities in infrastructure. For instance, the upcoming expressways, particularly the Ganga Expressway is a promising opportunity.

· After seamless connectivity the State Government is rapidly promoting industrial parks such as MSME park, Electronics Park, Apparel park, Handicraft park and Toy park are under active implementation along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam buddha Nagar District. Besides, a film city of over 1,000-acres, a Medical Device Park over 350 acres and a Fintech City is under implementation in the Gautaum buddha Nagar district. Also, the State Government is planning a 100 acres Mega Food Park in Bareilly, a Mega Leather Park in Unnao and two Mega Textile Parks in Kanpur and Gorakhpur in collaboration with the Union Government.

· Similarly, Integrated township is planned along proposed Heritage city and Logistics hub at Raya Urban Centre and Bajna Urban Centre, respectively. This goes on with the State Government’s major plans to promote investments in all the projects related to infrastructure like Industrial Estates, Energy, Road, Metro Rail, etc.

b) Aerospace & Defence:

· With the Defence Industrial Corridor announced by GoI in Uttar Pradesh passing through the prominent manufacturing hotspots of Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakut, Kanpur and Lucknow, total investment worth Rs 50,000 Crores are expected.

· UP already hosts prominent Defence PSUs and certain key private players engaged in manufacturing - castings for tanks, ammunitions, steel forgings, medium & high calibre guns, shell empties, small arms, high calibre ordnance & spare barrels, .32” Revolver and technical textiles, engineering goods and components for defence sector; maintenance, modification and upgrading of light transport aircraft.

· The Defence Industrial Corridor is planned over 5000 hectares of land, of which 3796 hectares of land has been identified and total 1321.92 hectares of land has been acquired, including 1122 hectares in Jhansi & Chitrakoot alone. The corridor is being developed along the Bundelkhand Expressway. GoUP has selected IIT- Kanpur as “Technology partner” for shaping up the defence industrial corridor. The UP Defence Industrial Corridor shall not only revive the PSU/OFB base but also mobilize the vast SME ecosystem in the state. Uttar Pradesh is poised well to maximise India’s potential in defence & aerospace manufacturing.

· With the upcoming the international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida spread over 5,000 hectares of the land will be one of the largest airports in Northern India, projects like MRO/ Cargo complex and aerotropolis are likely to come up.