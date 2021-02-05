Uttar Pradesh legislators get iPads free ahead of paperless budget

Lucknow: In preparation for the first ever paperless budget, all members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature are being given Apple iPad worth Rs 50,000 free of cost.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government has asked all MLAs and MLCs to buy an Apple iPad up to a maximum price of Rs 50,000 before the beginning of the budget session from February 18.

The cost of the iPad will be reimbursed to all legislators by the government. It will be made mandatory for all members to carry and use their iPads when the House is in session, during Cabinet meetings and doing all government related works.

The Chief Minister has also asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) experts to hold a three-day session between February 11 and 13 for members to get acquainted with the technology in order to adopt paperless functioning of the Legislature, Cabinet meeting and governance.

The State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna claimed that the budget of the government will be paperless. “Our preparations are on to present the first ever paperless budget,” he said on Friday.

Paperless budget is estimated to save a cost of Rs 5 to 6 lakhs to the state exchequer for paper and printing. Besides ministers and members, the Secretariat staff will also be given training to go digital.

The Secretariat of the State Legislature is making elaborate arrangements to make both houses COVID-free. Both Houses will be completely sanitized every day before sitting. Wearing a mask has been made mandatory during proceedings in both houses and entry will be allowed only after thermal screening. Covid-19 test facility will also be made available at the Vidhan Bhawan complex to any member showing symptoms.