Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police withdraws cases against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, three others

Lucknow: Google CEO Sundar Pichai and three of his colleagues got a reprieve from a case filed against them and 14 others at Bhelupur Police Station in Varanasi.

The SSP Varanasi, Amit Pathak, told mediapersons that after investigation, the police did not find any material evidence against the four accused, including the charges against Google's Sundar Picahai.

“During the course of investigation, we did not find any concrete evidence against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and three other officials of the company,” said the SSP.

“We, therefore, have withdrawn their names from the FIR. Investigation against the 14 others named in the FIR, however, will continue,” added the SSP.

Besides Pichai, the names of Google India (through India Representaive) officials -- Google India Director Kenneth Hoi Wai and India Supervisor Sanjay Kumar Gupta were dropped from the FIR.

Sources claimed that athough the FIR was lodged on February 6, it came into the media on Thursday late night. The Varanasi district administration went on a tizzy after receiving a call from a senior official from the state home department.

They were asked to withdraw cases against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other company officials citing Pichai’s close proximity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Google’s $10 billion investment fund for India.