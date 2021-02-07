UP: Yogi Adityanath reviews construction works at Ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath corridor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the progress of Ram temple construction work and other development projects in Ayodhya after offering prayers at Ram Lala makeshift temple and Hanumangarhi.

The Chief Minister went to inspect the site where digging for foundation of Ram temple is on. He also checked maps and new designs for the foundation laying and interacted with engineers and labourers working at the site.

He went to Ayodhya’s largest temple Maniram Das Ki Chavani to meet ailing Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chief of Ram Janambhoomi Kshetra Teerth Trust, entrusted with task of temple construction.

Yogi Adityanath also held a high-level meeting to review the security of the Ram temple complex during construction. Later, he reviewed ongoing projects to make the ancient city world class before construction of Ram temple.

From Ayodhya, he went to Varanasi to review progress of works related to Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor and other projects going on in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parliamentary constituency after paying obeisance to Lord Kashi Vishwanath.