Uttarakhand Avalanche: Yogi Adityanath sounds red alert in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath Gvernment in Uttar Pradesh has sounded a red alert in the state after a massive avalanche hit Reni village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region on Sunday.

The glacier burst has breached the dam at the Rishi Ganga Power Project, raising the water flow of the Dhauli Ganga and the Alaknanda rivers in the hill state. This may result in a flood-like situation in districts bordering the river in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat and offered all possible help, directed commissioners and district magistrates to keep a close vigil on the situation arising out of natural disaster in the hill state.

The CM issued directives to the SDRF, PAC Flood Company, flood control department to be on high alert to meet any eventuality in the wake of the avalanche in Uttarakhand.

Yogi Adityanath has also directed DMs of districts bordering river Ganga to evacuate people living on the bank of river and take them to safer places, if needed.

The Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Relief Commissioner Renuka Kumar said that the district and police administrations have been put on high alert. The State Disaster Management teams are monitoring the situation. Officials in the state claimed that it will take about 12 to 15 hours for the waters of the Ganga river to rise in Uttar Pradesh.

A flood like situation may arise in districts bordering Ganga river including Bijnor, Badayun, Hapur, Farrukhabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Kanpur, if water of the overflowing rivers in Uttarakhand was released to the state.

All flood control teams and irrigation department officials have been directed to make arrangements to meet any emergency situation in these districts.

“We will take a call to remove people living on the banks of Ganga river in districts neighbouring Uttarakhand after monitoring the flow of water from the hills,” a senior bureaucrat told FPJ.

Hapur DM Aditi Singh has sounded an alert in villages bordering Ganga asking people to move to safer places. The Garhmukteswar SDM Vijay Vardhan said that residential pockets along the banks are being vacated and the people are being moved to other places as a precautionary measure.