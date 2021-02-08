Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Poorvanchal Expressway in April, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Poorvanchal Expressway, the dream project of Yogi Adityanath government, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

Significantly, Modi had laid the foundation stone for the 340 km long Lucknow to Ghazipur Poorvanchal Expressway on July 14, 2018.

After reviewing the project costing Rs 22,494 crores on Monday in Ghazipur and three other places, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed satisfaction and directed Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials to complete it by March 31.

“The Poorvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April for public,” he announced after reviewing the progress of the Eway. The CM said that it will be further extended to eight-lane by October-November.

“The project will bring umpteen employment opportunities for the people of Eastern Uttar Pradesh after opening of several industries on the Expressway. The area, which was neglected by previous regimes, will soon become a model of development in the country,” he said.

The Eastern Uttar Pradesh, once known as the Rice Bowl of the state, is one of the most under-developed areas in the state after Bundelkhand. Each year, thousands of people migrate to other states to make a living. “Soon we will have reverse migration and people from other states will make a beeline in districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh to seek jobs,” he claimed.

In the last three decades, Eastern UP was more famous for its mafia dons than any good reasons. “Mafia dons had unleashed a reign of terror in the region. No industrialist was willing to invest in this part of the state. Opening of the Expressway will give a boost to the industrial growth in the area,” said Yogi Adityanath.

After visiting Ayodhya and Varanasi on Sunday to review ongoing construction work for Ram temple and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Poorvanchal Expressway on Monday, the Chief Minister aims to speed up development projects before the Panchayt polls in April-May and keeping in mind Assembly elections.

He has already directed UPEIDA officials to speed up work at ambitious projects like Defense Corridor, the Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur-Azamgarh Link Expressway to make development his main poll plank in Assembly polls, to be held before March 2022.