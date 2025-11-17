 Uttar Pradesh News: Death Toll Rises To 6 In Sonbhadra Stone Quarry Collapse, Several Labourers Still Trapped
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Death Toll Rises To 6 In Sonbhadra Stone Quarry Collapse, Several Labourers Still Trapped

Uttar Pradesh News: Death Toll Rises To 6 In Sonbhadra Stone Quarry Collapse, Several Labourers Still Trapped

In Sonbhadra, UP, six bodies have been recovered after a stone quarry collapse, with several laborers still feared trapped. Rescue is slow due to heavy rubble. The quarry owner and partners are booked but not yet arrested. Allegations of illegal mining and police collusion have surfaced, with demands for compensation and jobs for victims’ families.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh News: Death Toll Rises To 6 In Sonbhadra Stone Quarry Collapse, Several Labourers Still Trapped | X @NDRFHQ

Sonbhadra (UP): Five more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a stone quarry that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, taking the death toll to six, an official said on Monday.

District Magistrate, Sonbhadra, BN Singh said the bodies were recovered on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"One body was recovered in the night. The deceased was identified as Indrajit (30), a resident of Panari, Obra. The other deceased persons have been identified as Santosh Yadav (30), brother of Indrajit, Ravindra alias Nanak (18), Ramkhelavan (32) and Kripashankar." The body of Raju Singh (30) was recovered on Sunday.

Read Also
UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped After Husband Stakes Her In Gambling; Father-in-Law, Relatives Also...
article-image

Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the spot in the Billi Markundi mining area after the collapse on Saturday evening, said, "Around a dozen labourers might be trapped under the debris".

FPJ Shorts
'Not Many Better Players Of Spin..': Temba Bavuma's Old Tweet On Gautam Gambhir Goes VIRAL After Eden Gardens Epic
'Not Many Better Players Of Spin..': Temba Bavuma's Old Tweet On Gautam Gambhir Goes VIRAL After Eden Gardens Epic
India Needs 86.11 Million Higher Education Enrolments By 2035 To Meet NEP Targets
India Needs 86.11 Million Higher Education Enrolments By 2035 To Meet NEP Targets
Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area
Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area
Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth
Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia on Sunday said clearing the rubble is taking time due to presence of several heavy stones.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma had said they were informed about the incident around 4.30 pm on Saturday at Obra police station.

The caller said several workers were buried under debris after a portion of a stone quarry operated by Krishna Mining Works collapsed.

Read Also
UP Man Molests Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Moradabad; FIR Registerd - VIDEO
article-image

The police have booked the owner of Krishna Mining Works and his business partners, Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, both residents of Obra, on the complaint of Chhotu Yadav -- a resident of Parsoi Tola -- who said his two brothers were trapped under the rubble, the SP said.

The three accused are yet to be arrested.

Samajwadi Party's Robertsganj MP, Chotelal Kharwar, alleged that the mine was illegally run by mafia in collusion with local police.

"There is a possibility that 12 to 15 people are trapped under the stones. Tribals are being killed in many ways, and large-scale illegal mining is being carried out in this area. One or two such incidents occur every month in this region, but how the mining mafia manages everything remains unknown," he said.

Read Also
Telangana: Japanese Ambassador To India Ono Keiichi Praises Biryani As 'Truly Addictive' During...
article-image

Illegal mining is being carried out in collusion with the police and administrative officials, the MP alleged.

Kharwar claimed he was stopped by the police from meeting the kin of the trapped mine workers.

He also demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the victim's family and a government job for each family.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Death Toll Rises To 6 In Sonbhadra Stone Quarry Collapse, Several Labourers...

Uttar Pradesh News: Death Toll Rises To 6 In Sonbhadra Stone Quarry Collapse, Several Labourers...

UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped After Husband Stakes Her In Gambling; Father-in-Law, Relatives Also...

UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped After Husband Stakes Her In Gambling; Father-in-Law, Relatives Also...

UP Man Molests Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Moradabad; FIR Registerd - VIDEO

UP Man Molests Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Moradabad; FIR Registerd - VIDEO

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Saudi Bus Accident Involving Indian Umrah...

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Saudi Bus Accident Involving Indian Umrah...

Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' As AQI Soars To 427

Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' As AQI Soars To 427