'This joker is talking peace': Global Times editor trolled for saying 'China & India need to control border disputes'

Global Times' Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin has grabbed all the headlines in India after the violent face-off with China's PLA troops in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh on June 15. From admitting that China suffered casualties in the scuffle to warning India of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its military spending, Hu Xijin is basking in his new-found popularity on Twitter.

On Thursday, Hu Xijin said that the escalating border tensions between India and China are not in the interest of either of the nations. However, he said that Washington would be most excited. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Escalating China-India border tensions are not in the interest of two peoples while Washington would be most excited. Concepts such as Indo-Pacific strategy, values alliance are all to encourage India to confront China. Don’t be silly. China&India need to control border disputes (sic)."