Global Times editor warns India of China's GDP and military spending; Twitter asks 'Why is China getting scared?'

Amid tensions between India and China, the Indian Army has changed its rules of engagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and has allowed field commanders to order troops to use firearms under "extraordinary" circumstances, Army sources told ANI on Sunday.

This decision comes after the violent face-off on June 15 with China in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers, including officers, lost their lives.

Meanwhile, reacting to Indian Army's changed rules of engagement, Global Times' Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin on Monday warned India of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its military spending. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Nationalists of India need to cool down. China’s GDP is 5 times that of India, military spending is 3 times. Don’t use firearms at border. The gap of “kung fu” between the two troops is much smaller than the gap of military capability between them. Please cherish peace."