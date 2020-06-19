Global Times editor leaves China red-faced, says '10 Indian soldiers must have been treated well'

According to the Indian Express report, 10 detained Indian soldiers were returned on the LAC (Line of Actual Control) at around 5 pm on Thursday after hectic negotiations between the two sides, including three rounds of talks at the Major General level from Tuesday to Thursday.

However, neither of the two governments have accepted it. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “As far as I know, currently China has not seized any Indian personnel.” However, he did not elaborate any further, reported Associated Press. The Indian Army had on Thursday evening released a statement and said that all the troops involved in the skirmish were accounted for. "This is with reference to the article 'In China-India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give' by New York Times dated 17 June 2020. It is clarified that there are no Indian troops Missing In Action," ANI quoted the Indian Army.

The Global Times' Editor-in-Chief had earlier admitted that China has also suffered casualties. However, China never officially revealed any numbers. Taking to Twitter, he had said, "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it."