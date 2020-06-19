India-China faceoff: China uses bulldozers to disturb the flow of Galwan river into northeast Ladakh

After brutal violence of June 15 in the Galwan Valley, China has been using bulldozers to disturb the flow of Galwan river into northeast Ladakh.
According to a report by NDTV, the images show Chinese bulldozers in operation on their side of the LAC. The report also states that Chinese efforts to block or disturb the flow of the Galwan river in Northeast Ladakh, less than a kilometer from the site of the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15 in which 20 Indian officers and men were killed.
It further says that the flow of the river perceptibly changes at the spot where the bulldozers are seen – from flowing blue waters to a small, muddy stream that becomes imperceptible when it crosses over to the Indian side of the LAC a short distance away.
The Galwan Valley was the site of the violent clash between the two militaries on Monday night in which a Colonel and 19 other Indian Army personnel were killed. China's official media has acknowledged casualties on the Chinese side without mentioning numbers.
Monday's face-off was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the face-off.
The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions, and demanded their immediate withdrawal for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.
