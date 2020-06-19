India-China faceoff: China uses bulldozers to disturb the flow of Galwan river into northeast Ladakh

After brutal violence of June 15 in the Galwan Valley, China has been using bulldozers to disturb the flow of Galwan river into northeast Ladakh.

According to a report by NDTV, the images show Chinese bulldozers in operation on their side of the LAC. The report also states that Chinese efforts to block or disturb the flow of the Galwan river in Northeast Ladakh, less than a kilometer from the site of the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15 in which 20 Indian officers and men were killed.

It further says that the flow of the river perceptibly changes at the spot where the bulldozers are seen – from flowing blue waters to a small, muddy stream that becomes imperceptible when it crosses over to the Indian side of the LAC a short distance away.