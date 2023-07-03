Stop Political Holi With Human Blood, Says ‘Ground Zero Governor’, Bose Visits Violence-hit Areas

Recent visuals of violence in West Bengal |

Kolkata: Amidst incidents of violence in the run up to the rural polls scheduled on July 8, West Bengal ‘Ground Zero Governor’ CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that the ‘political Holi with human blood should stop’.

On reaching Kolkata from the North Bengal tour, Bose directly went to Basanti in South 24 parganas where a TMC youth wing worker Jiarul Molla was allegedly shot dead on Saturday night.

After meeting the family members of the deceased worker, Bose said that his visit to the violence-hit areas was not ‘fault’ finding mission but ‘fact’ finding mission.

“My visit to the field had convinced me that there had been violence in certain pockets. My concern is that people are still in fear. Under the Constitution my Constitutional colleagues have every right to exercise their duty freely and the Governor will not interfere in their turf. There is politics of murder, intimidation,” said Bose.

Read Also West Bengal: Violence Continues Ahead Of Rural Polls

Governor visits violence-hit areas

Apart from Basanti, the Governor had also visited Bhangore, Canning, Kalimpong and other violence-hit areas. The Governor also mentioned that based on his observation, he will wait for 48 hours to see what action the competent are taking within the Constitution.

“Based on the quality of the decision making, I will give my report card to my masters, that is the people of Bengal. I will work for the well-being of the citizens of Bengal,” he added.

Citing Calcutta High Court’s order of conducting free and fair election, Bose said that he is certain that the State Election Commission (SEC) will do the needful.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the Governor should visit the national capital demanding implementation of article 355.

CPI (M), Congress have ‘double-standards’

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee while addressing the people of Birbhum virtually once again reminded people of the alleged ‘double-standard’ face of CPI (M) and Congress.

“For fighting against BJP nationally the CPI (M) and Congress want our help and in Bengal they fight against me,” said Mamata also reminding about the developmental works done by the TMC government.

Meanwhile, 485 more companies of central forces as demanded by SEC and a total of 822 companies will be deployed during the rural polls.