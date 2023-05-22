Bengal: Explosion at TMC panchayat member's house in Birbhum, 'desi' bombs suspected; no casualties reported

representational image

A blast took place on Monday at the residence of Trinamool Congress panchayat member Sheikh Shafiq in Birbhum district, West Bengal. The explosion caused damage to the house in the afternoon, with the roof and staircase completely destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the blast, according to initial findings.

Explosion may have been casued by 'desi bombs'

The police have initiated an investigation into the blast to determine its cause. Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion may have been caused by the presence of "desi bombs" stored in the house.

A week prior to this blast, there was an explosion at an illicit firecracker factory situated in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal on May 16.

9 died last week in explosion at cracker factory

Out of the injured individuals, nine were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the remaining nine were admitted for treatment. The case is being investigated by the CID, and the West Bengal government has announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The firecracker factory had been raided last month, and legal action was taken against its owner. However, according to police sources, the factory managed to continue its operations despite the enforcement measures.

The CID apprehended two suspects the day after the blast at the firecracker factory. An FIR was lodged against the primary accused, Bhanu Bag, who was the owner of the factory.

Involvement of former TMC leader was suspected

Sources indicate that Bhanu Bag, a former member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat, was present at the accident site shortly before the explosion occurred. However, the main accused in the case, Krishnapada Bag, also known as Bhanu Bag, sustained critical injuries and passed away in Odisha.

After the blast at his illegal firecracker factory, Krishnapada Bag had fled the state and sought medical treatment in Cuttack, Odisha.