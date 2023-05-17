West Bengal: Political parties clash over blast incident in Egra, Kolkata

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded Rs. 10 lakh compensation from the state government for the affected families, criticising the TMC government's offer of Rs. 2.5 lakh. |

Kolkata: The political confrontation continued on Wednesday as both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visited the explosion site in Egra, East Midnapore, to meet the families of the deceased.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded Rs. 10 lakh compensation from the state government for the affected families, criticising the TMC government's offer of Rs. 2.5 lakh.

"We will organize a rally in Egra within two to three days with at least 25,000 supporters, demanding an NIA investigation and the immediate resignation of Mamata Banerjee from the post of Home Minister," stated Adhikari.

The sudden blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Egra on Tuesday morning, claiming several lives, provided an opportunity for the saffron camp to criticize the ruling party.

Taking to Twitter, the Leader of the Opposition criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments and referred to them as a "weird theory."

Notably, Mamata had stated that the panchayat where the blast occurred was governed by an independent candidate backed by the BJP.

Responding to the claims, Adhikari questioned, "Is the CM implying that if any Panchayat is governed by opposition parties or independents, the responsibility of law and order rests with the Panchayat and not the Home Department? Has she passed any such law in the Assembly?"

Regarding the prime accused who allegedly fled to Odisha, the Chief Minister stated that the Bengal police had arrested the culprit in October last year, but he was released on bail.

Questioning the Chief Minister's statement, the Leader of the Opposition asked, "If the perpetrator/accused was arrested earlier and simultaneously released on bail, is the CM holding the Hon'ble Court responsible for this incident? Is she also admitting that the police never arrest someone associated with TMC?"

Meanwhile, the TMC delegation faced slogans of "thief, thief" from villagers when they visited the affected families.

TMC leader Dola Sen stated that they have met the families, who have requested assistance from the Chief Minister.

