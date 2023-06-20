West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Moves Calcutta HC Over 'Non-Requisition' Of Central Forces For Rural Polls

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday moved the division bench of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court over ‘non-requisition’ central forces as directed by the High Court for the upcoming rural polls scheduled on July 8.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam of Calcutta High Court on June 15 had ordered the deployment of central forces across the state for the rural polls and had given the State Election Commission (SEC) 48 hours for requisition of the same from the central government.

The SEC and the West Bengal government then moved to the Supreme Court challenging the order of the High Court over central forces.

Adhikari moved the court over SEC ‘dishonouring’ court’s order.

Incidentally, the order of the apex court is likely to be on June 20.

'Peace room’ at Raj Bhavan

On the other hand, after opening a ‘Peace room’ at Raj Bhavan for hearing grievances of people facing violence, several complaints were registered in the numbers provided.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that the elections will be made peaceful.

“Some unknown miscreants have opened a war room for which a peace room was made. This room will be active till people don’t get peace. I am not interfering in anyone’s functioning but is being the bridge between the common people and the government,” said Bose.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh welcoming the ‘peace room’ said that all cannot afford to move the court which the initiative of the peace room will help them to say about their problems.

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the nomination filing was peaceful and also that even if a central force is deployed TMC will win the poll.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar took affected party candidates to the Governor to inform him about the problem faced by them.