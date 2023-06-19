West Bengal: Governor Visits 'Peace Room', Takes Stock Of Situation Amid Complaints Of Violence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | ANI

After establishing a "Peace room" at Raj Bhavan to address grievances of individuals facing violence, numerous complaints have been registered using the provided contact information.

CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, visited the peace room on Monday and expressed his belief that the upcoming elections will be conducted peacefully.

Bose stated, "Unknown miscreants have set up a war room, prompting the creation of a peace room. This room will remain operational until people find peace. I am not interfering with anyone's functioning but rather acting as a bridge between the common people and the government."

Dilip Ghosh, the national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), welcomed the establishment of the peace room, highlighting that not everyone can afford to approach the court, and this initiative will provide them with a platform to voice their concerns.

However, Kunal Ghosh, the spokesperson and state general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stated that the nomination filing process was peaceful and even with the deployment of central forces, TMC would emerge victorious in the upcoming poll.

Meanwhile, Sukanta Majumdar, the state president of BJP, accompanied affected party candidates to meet with the Governor, informing him about the challenges they are facing.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari sought permission to approach the division bench of the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court regarding the non-requisition of central forces, as directed by the High Court, for the scheduled rural polls on July 8.

On June 15, the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam of Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces across the state for the rural polls and granted the State Election Commission (SEC) a 48-hour window to requisition the forces from the central government.

Subsequently, the SEC and the West Bengal government filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order on central forces.

Adhikari's lawyer sought permission from the court to address the contempt of court by the SEC.

Notably, the decision of the apex court is expected to be announced on June 20.