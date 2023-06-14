West Bengal: Violence, Bloodshed Continue Unabated Over Filing Of Nominations

Kolkata: Bloodshed at several districts of West Bengal continued unabated even on Wednesday during filing of the nomination for the upcoming rural polls scheduled on July 8.

Now the question arises is it a rerun of the violence that was witnessed during 2018 rural polls? It can be recalled that in the previous rural polls, large scale violence was reported that resulted in 13 deaths. Incidents of bombs being hurled, ballot boxes being burned and all these occurred due to inadequate security arrangements.

Stones pelted at police

Widespread violence was again seen in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas where stones were pelted at police and even media were not spared. Basanti Highway, Canning also witnessed bloodshed. Police had to resort to firing of teargas and lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Rapid Action Force was also deployed in Bhangar.

The unrest occurred despite imposition of Section 144 at all the nomination centers.

Demand for central forces in sensitive areas went unheeded

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took several candidates who were not allowed to file nomination mostly from Bashirhat to the State Election Commission (SEC) office where they agitated.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who met the Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha said that the saffron camp will again move the court.

“The Election Commissioner is behaving like a pet dog of Mamata Banerjee. Calcutta High Court had asked to deploy central forces at sensitive districts but the Election Commissioner refused to pay heed to it. With full confidence the EC said that the court has given him statutory powers. No redressal box is kept despite the court's order. I appeal to all opposition candidates to agitate outside the SEC office and drop their complaint at the redressal box,” said Adhikari. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to loot votes in at least 50 blocks of the state and also that this time the saffron camp will not let what has happened during 2018 rural polls.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that while he was crossing Bhangor, alleged TMC goons with rods and swords tried to attack BJPs convoy. On the other hand, Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui despite mailing to CMO couldn’t meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna.

“After waiting for some time I was told that the CM is busy with other work so she can’t meet me. I am the public representative of the people of Bhangor. So I had visited Nabanna and wanted to meet her to inform about the violence being unleashed there which is affecting even the common people,” said Naushad.