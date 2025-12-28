 Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Son Detained In Murshidabad For Allegedly Assaulting Policeman On Duty
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's Son Detained In Murshidabad For Allegedly Assaulting Policeman On Duty

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir | ANI

Kolkata: Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir’s son Golam Nabi Azad on Sunday was detained for allegedly attacking a policeman posted at their residence in Murshidabad district.

Police Say Action Taken as Per Law, Deny Political Angle

The ruling dispensary however mentioned that they are not involved in the matter and also that the detention was done as per law after Azad wrongfully raised his hand on police who was posted as a personal security officer (PSO) of the suspended TMC MLA.

Constable Jumma Khan registered a complaint at Shaktipur police station alleging that when he went to apply for a few days leave Kabir’s son had assaulted him.

article-image

MLA Claims Son Was Falsely Implicated

Notably, Kabir alleged that he was being targeted by the police at the behest of TMC.

“On January 1 I will gherayo SP office in Murshidabad for this harassment. TMC cannot intimidate me. I have faced similar harassment during the Left Front regime. My son stopped the police from entering inside my house which angered the policeman and he slapped a false case on my son. I will take legal action by consulting with my lawyers,” said the suspended TMC MLA.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty mentioned that as per party’s information Kabir’s son had pushed the police while he entered the house seeking permission for leave.

