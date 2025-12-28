Punjab Congress Rejects AAP Government’s Claims On Crime And Drugs, Says Law And Order Situation Has Sharply Deteriorated

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring | IANS

Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress on Sunday dismissed, what it termed as, the fake claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over curbing drugs and crime in the state.

Law and Order, Drugs Among Biggest Failures of AAP Regime: Warring

Alleging that the law and order situation was getting worse under the AAP regime, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that law and order and drugs are among the worst failures of this government.

“The statistical figures dished out by the chief minister Bhagwant Mann do not translate into ground reality in any way”, Warring said while pointing out that the incidents of intimidation, extortion and killing have become the new normal in Punjab.

Reacting to the chief minister’s claims made during a review meeting of the police department, the Congress president said on both counts the reality is quite contrary to the claims. He pointed out, despite the strict curbs on media reporting, there are regular reports of drug peddling, supply and overdose. He said, the worst hit areas remain the same as nothing has changed on the ground.

Drug Peddling and Overdose Continue Despite Media Restrictions

About law and order, Warring held that the AAP government has “normalized gangster violence in the state”. He said that incidents of ransom calls, firings to intimidate people and followed up with killings by gangsters had become a routine under the AAP regime.

Warring further accused the AAP government of turning a blind eye to the ground reality about crime and drug menace in the state.