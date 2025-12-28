Assam Draft Electoral Rolls Revised Ahead Of Polls, Over 10.56 Lakh Names Deleted After Statewide Verification Drive

Ahead of upcoming elections in Assam, the Election Commission on Saturday released the integrated draft electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). | File Pic

Guwahati, December 28: Ahead of upcoming elections in Assam, the Election Commission on Saturday released the integrated draft electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), leading to the deletion of 10.56 lakh names from the voters’ list across the state.

According to the draft rolls, 4,78,992 names were removed due to the death of electors, while 5,23,680 voters were found to have shifted from their registered addresses. In addition, 53,619 entries showing demographic similarities—such as matching names, ages or photographs—have been flagged for correction.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel clarified that these similar entries have not yet been deleted. “In accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, any deletion or shifting of names will be carried out only after receiving formal applications during the claims and objections period, which began on December 27,” he said.

As per the draft rolls, Assam currently has 2,51,09,754 electors, excluding 93,021 ‘D-Voters’ (doubtful voters). D-Voters are individuals whose citizenship status is under scrutiny and whose cases are examined by Foreigners’ Tribunals under the Foreigners Act, 1946. While their names, age and photographs have been carried forward unchanged in the draft rolls, they are not issued voter identity cards unless cleared by the tribunals.

The draft rolls reflect a 1.35 per cent increase in the electorate compared to the previous list, with the total number of electors standing at 2,52,01,624. Of these, 12,572,583 are male voters, and 12,629,041 are female voters.

The revision exercise was conducted through an extensive house-to-house verification drive from November 22 to December 20, covering 61,03,103 households across the state. The process involved 35 District Election Officers, 126 Electoral Registration Officers, 1,260 Assistant EROs, over 29,656 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 2,578 BLO Supervisors. Political parties also participated by deploying 61,533 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist and monitor the verification.

The Election Department has urged citizens to actively participate in the claims and objections process, which will remain open until January 22. Voters have been advised to submit Form 7 for the removal of names of deceased electors and Form 8 to update address changes so that their names are included at their current place of ordinary residence.

The final electoral rolls will be published on February 10, after all claims and objections are examined, the Election Commission said.