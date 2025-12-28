UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision: India’s Largest Campaign Launched To Make Three Crore Women Self-Reliant

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File/PTI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is poised to set a new benchmark in women’s empowerment. The state government has set an ambitious target of linking three crore women with self-help groups to make them economically self-reliant.

As part of this initiative, a comprehensive action plan has been launched to create one crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’, women earning over ₹1 lakh annually, within a year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision is clear: women should move beyond being beneficiaries and emerge as equal partners in economic growth. To achieve this, both agricultural and non-agricultural livelihood models are being strengthened, ensuring sustainable income opportunities for rural women.

Through the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM), women in every village are being connected with self-help groups. Dedicated and trained teams are carrying out door-to-door outreach to link women with viable livelihood opportunities.

A detailed action plan has been put in place, under which women are being trained in sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy, handicrafts, food processing, micro-industries, and services. Alongside skill development, they are being provided timely access to credit and market linkages.

Read Also Government Takes Strict Stand In The Murder Case Of A Tripura Student Chief Minister Pushkar Singh...

The Chief Minister has emphasized that true empowerment of families and society is possible only when women in every household become economically strong. Acting on this vision, officials have been directed to implement the programme on a war footing, with the Lakhpati Didi initiative being executed in mission mode.

The Yogi government’s objective is not limited to promoting self-employment; it aims to enable women to become job creators. To support this, a strong ecosystem is being developed across four key pillars: training, technology, finance, and markets.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is evolving from a state driven by welfare schemes to a model of women-led development, marking a significant step towards strengthening both the economy and the social fabric.