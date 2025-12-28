 Government Takes Strict Stand In The Murder Case Of A Tripura Student Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Says Such An Incident Is Completely Unacceptable
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami | X - @pushkardhami

Dehradun, December 28: The state government has taken the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma very seriously. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that any such incident is completely unacceptable in the state. The government will deal strictly with anti-social elements, and those involved in such crimes will not be spared.

So far, five accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Angel Chakma, a student and resident of Nandanagar in Unakoti district of Tripura. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile correction home. The police are continuously conducting raids to apprehend one absconding accused. A reward of ₹25,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the police to ensure the earliest possible arrest of the absconding accused. He said that the absconding accused will soon be in police custody. The Chief Minister further stated that those who disrupt law and order should not expect any leniency from the government. Such anti-social elements will not be spared under any circumstances. The state government is committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen living in Uttarakhand. He also expressed condolences over the death of the student from Tripura.

