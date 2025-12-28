 CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs

CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs

From being ranked 12th in 2017-18, Uttar Pradesh climbed to 2nd position in 2019. The state continued its stellar performance, being recognized as a ‘Top Achiever’ in 2022 and 2024, and also earned the ‘Achiever’ status in logistics rankings from 2022 to 2024. In the 2021 Good Governance Index, UP topped the Commerce and Industry category.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: In 2025, Uttar Pradesh has set new benchmarks in Ease of Doing Business, emerging as a preferred investment destination under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Guided by the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, the state government has focused on simplifying business and investment processes through comprehensive administrative and digital reforms. Transparent procedures, investor-friendly policies, and large-scale digital initiatives have positioned Uttar Pradesh as one of India’s most business-friendly states.

From being ranked 12th in 2017-18, Uttar Pradesh climbed to 2nd position in 2019. The state continued its stellar performance, being recognized as a ‘Top Achiever’ in 2022 and 2024, and also earned the ‘Achiever’ status in logistics rankings from 2022 to 2024. In the 2021 Good Governance Index, UP topped the Commerce and Industry category.

Under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, the state was declared a ‘Top Achiever’ in three critical areas: enterprise establishment, labor regulation simplification, and land administration. After 2024, the government implemented 426 reforms across 24 areas, including investment facilitation, land reforms, labor registration, environmental clearances, single-window systems, and construction permits, significantly reducing compliance burdens and industrial bottlenecks.

Read Also
CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity
article-image

A major achievement has been the digital single-window portal, ‘Nivesh Mitra’, which provides over 525 online services from 45 departments. To date, it has processed over 2 million approvals digitally, with a 97% application disposal rate. All licenses and approvals are now mandated to be applied online, eliminating physical paperwork and ensuring transparency. User satisfaction with the portal exceeds 96%.

FPJ Shorts
CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026
NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026
CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity
CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity

The government is now preparing to launch ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’, integrated with the National Single Window System and linked with platforms like IGRS, Nivesh Sarathi, OIMS, India Industrial Land Bank, and Mukhyamantri Darpan. The upgraded portal will feature an AI-powered smart dashboard, real-time data analysis, grievance redressal, and notifications via WhatsApp, email, and SMS, further simplifying processes and enhancing investor experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs

CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity

UP Model Gains National Recognition; Strong Security And Rule Of Law Make The State A Preferred...

UP Model Gains National Recognition; Strong Security And Rule Of Law Make The State A Preferred...

Vehicular Pollution At Busy Traffic Signals Poses Major Heart Attack Risk, Warns Cardiologist

Vehicular Pollution At Busy Traffic Signals Poses Major Heart Attack Risk, Warns Cardiologist

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 28, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 28, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...