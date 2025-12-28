CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: In 2025, Uttar Pradesh has set new benchmarks in Ease of Doing Business, emerging as a preferred investment destination under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Guided by the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, the state government has focused on simplifying business and investment processes through comprehensive administrative and digital reforms. Transparent procedures, investor-friendly policies, and large-scale digital initiatives have positioned Uttar Pradesh as one of India’s most business-friendly states.

From being ranked 12th in 2017-18, Uttar Pradesh climbed to 2nd position in 2019. The state continued its stellar performance, being recognized as a ‘Top Achiever’ in 2022 and 2024, and also earned the ‘Achiever’ status in logistics rankings from 2022 to 2024. In the 2021 Good Governance Index, UP topped the Commerce and Industry category.

Under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, the state was declared a ‘Top Achiever’ in three critical areas: enterprise establishment, labor regulation simplification, and land administration. After 2024, the government implemented 426 reforms across 24 areas, including investment facilitation, land reforms, labor registration, environmental clearances, single-window systems, and construction permits, significantly reducing compliance burdens and industrial bottlenecks.

A major achievement has been the digital single-window portal, ‘Nivesh Mitra’, which provides over 525 online services from 45 departments. To date, it has processed over 2 million approvals digitally, with a 97% application disposal rate. All licenses and approvals are now mandated to be applied online, eliminating physical paperwork and ensuring transparency. User satisfaction with the portal exceeds 96%.

The government is now preparing to launch ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’, integrated with the National Single Window System and linked with platforms like IGRS, Nivesh Sarathi, OIMS, India Industrial Land Bank, and Mukhyamantri Darpan. The upgraded portal will feature an AI-powered smart dashboard, real-time data analysis, grievance redressal, and notifications via WhatsApp, email, and SMS, further simplifying processes and enhancing investor experience.