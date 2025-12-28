 CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity

In 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, placed investment promotion at the core of its administrative priorities, focusing on building a trustworthy ecosystem backed by transparent policies, efficient processes, and timely support, thereby positioning the state as a growing hub for industry and employment generation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: As 2025 draws to a close, the institutional, digital, and policy-driven reforms undertaken in Uttar Pradesh to promote investment, industry, and foreign capital remained a major point of discussion throughout the year.

Strengthening investment facilitation and investor handholding through Invest UP under the leadership of the Yogi government emerged as one of the state’s most significant achievements.

In 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, placed investment promotion at the core of its administrative priorities, focusing on building a trustworthy ecosystem backed by transparent policies, efficient processes, and timely support, thereby positioning the state as a growing hub for industry and employment generation.

Invest UP, the state’s dedicated investment promotion agency, extended end-to-end support to investors, from project conceptualization to on-ground execution. Its integrated framework for facilitation, coordination, and grievance resolution strengthened investor confidence and made Uttar Pradesh a preferred investment destination.

FPJ Shorts
CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity
CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity
UP Model Gains National Recognition; Strong Security And Rule Of Law Make The State A Preferred Investment Destination: CM Yogi Adityanath
UP Model Gains National Recognition; Strong Security And Rule Of Law Make The State A Preferred Investment Destination: CM Yogi Adityanath
Sportvot x FPJ: Wyscout Wardogs Clinch HUDL Football League Title After Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win
Sportvot x FPJ: Wyscout Wardogs Clinch HUDL Football League Title After Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win
SportVot And Novus Solutions Partner To Enhance Digital Engagement In Golf, Starting With The Biggest Golf League From South India
SportVot And Novus Solutions Partner To Enhance Digital Engagement In Golf, Starting With The Biggest Golf League From South India

The Nivesh Sarathi portal played a key role in simplifying and bringing transparency to the investment process by integrating MoU signing, expression of interest, grievance redressal, and project monitoring on a single platform. Complementing this, Nivesh Mitra, the online incentive management system, fully digitised the application and tracking of incentives, ensuring efficiency and accountability.

The Chief Minister’s Udyami Mitra scheme proved to be a strong pillar of investor support in 2025. Each investor was assigned a dedicated Udyami Mitra to facilitate inter-departmental coordination, provide policy guidance, and resolve local-level issues. With its presence across all districts and industrial authorities, the scheme ensured swift and responsive assistance.

Read Also
UP Model Gains National Recognition; Strong Security And Rule Of Law Make The State A Preferred...
article-image

Throughout the year, five sectoral desks, Textiles and Apparel, Automobile and E-Mobility, Chemicals, Electronics, and GCCs, remained active under Invest UP. These desks conducted roadshows, roundtables, and industry interactions, strengthening sector-specific investment strategies.

In parallel, six country desks, Russia, Germany, France, UAE–Singapore, Japan, South Korea–Taiwan, and the United Kingdom, were operational to attract foreign investment. These desks institutionalised engagement with global investors and multinational companies, enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s international investment outreach.

In 2025, the Yogi government transformed investment promotion from a policy objective into a robust, outcome-driven system. Through Invest UP, comprehensive digital platforms, the Udyami Mitra programme, and sustained global engagement, Uttar Pradesh firmly established itself as a reliable, transparent, and opportunity-rich destination for investors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity

UP Model Gains National Recognition; Strong Security And Rule Of Law Make The State A Preferred...

UP Model Gains National Recognition; Strong Security And Rule Of Law Make The State A Preferred...

Vehicular Pollution At Busy Traffic Signals Poses Major Heart Attack Risk, Warns Cardiologist

Vehicular Pollution At Busy Traffic Signals Poses Major Heart Attack Risk, Warns Cardiologist

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 28, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 28, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...