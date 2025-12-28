CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: As 2025 draws to a close, the institutional, digital, and policy-driven reforms undertaken in Uttar Pradesh to promote investment, industry, and foreign capital remained a major point of discussion throughout the year.

Strengthening investment facilitation and investor handholding through Invest UP under the leadership of the Yogi government emerged as one of the state’s most significant achievements.

In 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, placed investment promotion at the core of its administrative priorities, focusing on building a trustworthy ecosystem backed by transparent policies, efficient processes, and timely support, thereby positioning the state as a growing hub for industry and employment generation.

Invest UP, the state’s dedicated investment promotion agency, extended end-to-end support to investors, from project conceptualization to on-ground execution. Its integrated framework for facilitation, coordination, and grievance resolution strengthened investor confidence and made Uttar Pradesh a preferred investment destination.

The Nivesh Sarathi portal played a key role in simplifying and bringing transparency to the investment process by integrating MoU signing, expression of interest, grievance redressal, and project monitoring on a single platform. Complementing this, Nivesh Mitra, the online incentive management system, fully digitised the application and tracking of incentives, ensuring efficiency and accountability.

The Chief Minister’s Udyami Mitra scheme proved to be a strong pillar of investor support in 2025. Each investor was assigned a dedicated Udyami Mitra to facilitate inter-departmental coordination, provide policy guidance, and resolve local-level issues. With its presence across all districts and industrial authorities, the scheme ensured swift and responsive assistance.

Throughout the year, five sectoral desks, Textiles and Apparel, Automobile and E-Mobility, Chemicals, Electronics, and GCCs, remained active under Invest UP. These desks conducted roadshows, roundtables, and industry interactions, strengthening sector-specific investment strategies.

In parallel, six country desks, Russia, Germany, France, UAE–Singapore, Japan, South Korea–Taiwan, and the United Kingdom, were operational to attract foreign investment. These desks institutionalised engagement with global investors and multinational companies, enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s international investment outreach.

In 2025, the Yogi government transformed investment promotion from a policy objective into a robust, outcome-driven system. Through Invest UP, comprehensive digital platforms, the Udyami Mitra programme, and sustained global engagement, Uttar Pradesh firmly established itself as a reliable, transparent, and opportunity-rich destination for investors.