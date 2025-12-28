UP Model Gains National Recognition; Strong Security And Rule Of Law Make The State A Preferred Investment Destination: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @dgpup

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the rule of law as Uttar Pradesh’s greatest strength, stating that it has eliminated the sense of insecurity among the people and fostered an atmosphere of trust. The Chief Minister was addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Police Manthan–2025’ held at the Police Headquarters on Sunday.

He said, “Security and a strict rule of law have transformed the state into a dream destination for investors.” The rule of law, he added, builds confidence and strengthens democracy. Commending the police force, the Chief Minister said that the “UP model” is now being discussed across the country.

He congratulated the Director General of Police and his team for the innovative initiative of Police Manthan, and honoured police officers and personnel during the medal presentation ceremony. The Chief Minister also reviewed and discussed all 11 key sessions of the conference.

Honb’le CM UP Sri Yogi Adityanath ji’s continued guidance during the Senior Police Officers’ Conference at Police Headquarters, Lucknow provides a clear roadmap for the way ahead. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Honb’le CM UP Sri Yogi Adityanath ji for his constant guidance.… pic.twitter.com/Z2kIBMim0q — DGP UP (@dgpup) December 28, 2025

Emphasizing that human intelligence is the most powerful resource, CM Yogi said, “It must be used more effectively.” Stressing the importance of dialogue, he directed station house officers, beat constables, circle officers, district police chiefs, and range and zone-level officers to regularly engage with different sections of society.

He noted that while peace committee meetings are held during festivals, such dialogue often stops thereafter. Public representatives, he said, are a vital link in the democratic system and should be met at least once a month. No public representative supports wrongdoing, he added, and officers should share the ground reality with them and respond to their calls.

Regular interaction with religious leaders, entrepreneurs, traders, and other social groups, he said, helps police understand ground realities, as policing cannot be done from headquarters alone.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for better coordination at the police station, circle, and police line levels. He pointed out that while station in-charges are usually held accountable after an incident, the role of the circle in coordination is often overlooked.

Strengthening coordination among all three levels, he said, would significantly reinforce the security system. He added that the police force’s empathy and friendly conduct not only resolve public grievances but also improve the public’s perception of the police.

CM Yogi said, “Sustained efforts have been made to minimize political interference, allowing police officers the freedom to work effectively.” He highlighted the stability now being provided in postings, noting that officers today generally serve at least two years in a district or range. In the past, frequent and abrupt transfers, sometimes within days or months, prevented officers from understanding local social and geographical conditions, leading to administrative disorder. Stability, he said, has brought efficiency and accountability.

Sharing his own public interactions, the Chief Minister said, “People often recommend officers who perform well and express gratitude when corrupt officers are removed.” He noted that while good officers may be missed when transferred, their abilities should benefit other regions as well. He urged officers to further strengthen public trust through their conduct and behaviour.

The Chief Minister said that achieving Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047 requires active participation from both the Centre and the states. He noted that Uttar Pradesh’s image has undergone a fundamental change over the past eight and a half years.

Had the state continued to witness riots, lawlessness, and curfews, this transformation would not have been possible. The government, he said, ensured that everyone understood the limits of the law, leading to a visible shift in public confidence.

Highlighting infrastructure growth, CM Yogi said, “Security is the foundation for development. Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 55 percent of the country’s expressways, all built in the last nine years. The state has the largest air connectivity network in India, with the country’s largest airport set to be inaugurated next month. Uttar Pradesh also has a 16,000-km rail network, the highest number of cities with operational metro systems, robust public transport, and is home to India’s first rapid rail and inland waterway projects.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “At the DGP–IG Conference held in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister had articulated a clear vision of “Smart Policing.” He explained that this vision is guided by the mantra: Strict yet Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, and Tech-savvy and Trained.”

This framework, the Chief Minister said, equips the police to effectively meet future law-and-order challenges, and officers must internalize these principles in their professional lives.

Referring to the session on police station management, the Chief Minister described police stations as the foundation of the policing system. He said that courteous and sensitive behaviour towards citizens not only reflects empathy but also serves as a vital source of human intelligence.

He noted that much of the information he receives is validated through human intelligence, which is why he regularly conducts Janata Darshan. Beyond filing complaints, the emotions and distress reflected in applications provide valuable insight into ground realities.

Delivering a strong message, CM Yogi said, “People often become victims of misfortune because they ignore early warning signs.” He remarked that the police leadership has shown alertness by recognising such signs in ‘Kaal’, and added that when duty is performed with sincerity, even ‘Mahakaal’ blessings follow.

The Chief Minister said that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has moved beyond mere control and has become a symbol of public trust and security. He urged police officers to continuously update their skills in line with evolving challenges and to take timely, decisive action.

Highlighting legal reforms, CM Yogi said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, implemented since July last year, form the backbone of a justice-centric system. He stressed that every police officer must have a thorough understanding of these laws and ensure that awareness reaches all sections of society.

The Chief Minister said, “Earlier, police personnel were compelled to live in dilapidated barracks, but today, modern high-rise police buildings have been constructed in several districts. Long-pending police lines have been completed, and resources have seen an unprecedented expansion.”

Recalling earlier conditions, he said, “There was a time when personnel lived under tiled and asbestos roofs, and in nearly 10 districts, police lines had not been built for two to three decades.“

These gaps, he said, have now been addressed. Disbanded PAC companies were reorganised, women battalions were formed, and infrastructure was strengthened.

He noted that the share of women in the police force has increased from 13 percent to over 36 percent. Initiatives such as women battalions, Mission Shakti, the cyber headquarters, model police stations, and modern equipment have significantly empowered the force.

CM Yogi emphasised that the police brainstorming session was not merely a forum for discussion but a foundation for policy formulation and implementation. He stressed the importance of follow-up on every suggestion, strategy-building for every challenge, and evaluation of every decision. He said the conference should be institutionalised as an annual and permanent mechanism.

The Chief Minister said that future challenges will extend beyond law and order to include national security, cybercrime, and social stability. In this context, equal emphasis must be placed on time, technology, and strategy. He noted that a comprehensive roadmap was prepared over two days to achieve the goals of smart policing and to build a police force capable of supporting Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.

Read Also Vehicular Pollution At Busy Traffic Signals Poses Major Heart Attack Risk, Warns Cardiologist

The insights shared by 55 speakers across 11 sessions, he said, will serve as a key reference document for future action plans. He also appreciated the promptness and preparedness of the Uttar Pradesh Police and discussed aspects of beat policing based on the presentations.

Referring to Mission Shakti, launched in 2020, the Chief Minister highlighted its sustained success, including the achievements of its fifth phase. He discussed sessions related to women and child safety, as well as challenges linked to human trafficking. He added that women beat officers associated with Mission Shakti should be provided with scooters to enhance their mobility and effectiveness.

Senior officials present on the occasion included Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, SPG Director Alok Sharma, Director General (Prisons) P.C. Meena, and other senior officers.