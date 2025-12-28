Vehicular Pollution At Busy Traffic Signals Poses Major Heart Attack Risk, Warns Cardiologist

Prolonged exposure to vehicular pollution at busy traffic signals can significantly increase the risk of heart attacks, a leading cardiology expert has warned, highlighting air pollution as a growing but often ignored public health emergency. | Representational Image

Kanpur: Prolonged exposure to vehicular pollution at busy traffic signals can significantly increase the risk of heart attacks, a leading cardiology expert has warned, highlighting air pollution as a growing but often ignored public health emergency.

Expert Raises Concern at UP APICON 2025 Conference

Dr. Madhur Yadav, a specialist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, raised the concern while addressing the 42nd annual conference of the Association of Physicians of India (UP Chapter), UP APICON 2025, held recently at GSVM Medical College in Kanpur. Speaking during a scientific session on heart diseases and air pollution, Dr. Yadav said that inhaling toxic fumes while waiting at red lights can have immediate and long-term effects on the heart.

He explained that fine particulate matter released from vehicle exhausts is especially dangerous. “Nearly 50 percent of heart attack cases are now linked to air pollution. The most harmful are particles measuring 2.5 microns, which are so small that they bypass the body’s natural defenses,” he said. Once inhaled, these particles enter the lungs, mix with the bloodstream, and directly interfere with heart function, sometimes triggering sudden cardiac events.

High-Risk Groups: Children, Seniors, and People With Comorbidities

Dr. Yadav elaborated that air pollution primarily contains three categories of particulate matter — 10 microns (PM10), 2.5 microns (PM2.5), and ultra-fine particles measuring 0.1 microns. While all of them pose health risks, PM2.5 is particularly lethal due to its ability to penetrate deep into lung tissue and circulate throughout the body. “These particles reduce the heart’s ability to pump efficiently and can even lead to cardiac arrest in vulnerable individuals,” he warned.

According to the expert, children, senior citizens, and people with existing health conditions face the highest risk. “Patients suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, liver disorders, or other comorbidities are far more susceptible. Pollution worsens their condition by increasing inflammation and generating free radicals that damage vital organs, including the heart, lungs, and blood vessels,” he said.

Preventive Measures and Call for Public Awareness

Dr. Yadav also cautioned against outdoor physical activities during periods of high pollution. He advised people to avoid jogging, cycling, or exercising near roads with heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. “Exercising in polluted air forces the body to inhale more toxic particles, which can be counterproductive and dangerous,” he noted.

As preventive measures, he urged people to limit exposure to vehicular smoke, wear masks when stepping outdoors, and remain alert to air quality levels, particularly in urban areas with dense traffic. Stressing the need for public awareness, Dr. Yadav said reducing pollution and protecting heart health must be treated as a collective responsibility involving policymakers, health professionals, and citizens alike.