 Mann Ki Baat: 'Antibiotic Resistance A Serious Threat, Do Not Take Such Medicines Without Doctor’s Advice', PM Modi Urges People | VIDEO
In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Modi said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently released a report which said that antibiotics were proving ineffective against many diseases like pneumonia and UTI (Urinary Tract Infections). "This is a matter of great concern for all of us," he said.

Flagging the issue of antibiotic resistance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people not to take such medicines without consulting a doctor. | X @narendramodi & File Pic

New Delhi: Flagging the issue of antibiotic resistance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people not to take such medicines without consulting a doctor.

According to the report, Modi said, a major reason for this is people's indiscriminate use of antibiotics. He said antibiotics are not medicines that can be taken mindlessly.

He said the medicines should be used only on the doctor's advice.

"Nowadays, people have started believing that just taking a pill would cure all their problems. This is the reason diseases and infections are proving to be too strong for these antibiotics.

"I urge all of you to refrain from using medicines at your own discretion. This is especially important when it comes to antibiotics. I would simply say: Medicines require guidance, and antibiotics require doctors. This practice will prove to be very helpful in improving your health," he said.

