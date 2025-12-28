Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Ayodhya Ram Temple, Offers Prayers On Second Anniversary Of Consecration

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu | ANI Photo

Ayodhya: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday and offered prayers to Ram Lalla during a series of religious rituals marking the second anniversary of the consecration ceremony.

Naidu Received by UP Ministers and Officials on Arrival in Ayodhya

Naidu arrived at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde. From the airport, he proceeded directly to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

At the temple, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister participated in rituals held on the occasion of Pratistha Dwadashi and took part in ceremonies at the yajna shala, where Vedic priests conducted various rituals. He also offered prayers at the Sapt Rishi temple.

Naidu later had darshan of Ram Lalla and Ram Darbar and toured the entire temple complex, closely observing the ongoing construction work. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai briefed him on the architectural features and progress of the temple project. The chief minister appeared visibly impressed by the scale and grandeur of the complex.

CM Greets Devotees, Temple Trust Members and Officials Present

During his visit, Naidu greeted devotees present at the temple premises. Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ram temple trust member Anil Mishra, temple construction in-charge Gopal Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Naidu said Ram Rajya remains a benchmark for any government. He praised all those associated with the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and said the temple would emerge as a major spiritual hub for the country. He described Ayodhya as playing a crucial role in enhancing India’s spiritual significance.

Ayodhya Strengthens India’s Spiritual Identity, CM Observes

“I had a very fulfilling darshan. I thank the Uttar Pradesh government for the arrangements,” he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is performing well under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

Naidu said the development of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was essential for achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047. He congratulated the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and said that within the next two years, the Ram temple would set a benchmark for other temples across the country.