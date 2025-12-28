'AAP Acting Like Event Management Company, Not A Government,' Says Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakha

The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar | X @sunilkjakhar

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that instead of focusing on the development of the state, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is acting like an event management company and is preparing to add yet another propaganda exercise to the series of special sessions of the Vidhan Sabha by convening one on the issue of G Ram G law on December 30.

Special Vidhan Sabha Session on G Ram G Law Termed Another Publicity Exercise

Stating that chief minister Bhagwant Mann–led AAP government has failed on every front and has no achievements to count, Jakhar said it would be better if the government used a special session to discuss the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state and to deliberate on the frequent murders and extortion threats being reported almost daily.

The BJP state president said that if this government believed that the scheme didn’t require any amendments and was ideal in it present form was so fond of the old form then why did it fail to provide 100 days of employment to Punjab’s poor over the last four years, when implementing the scheme was entirely the responsibility of the state government.

Centre Offering More Work Days, Yet AAP Opposes Reforms, Says BJP

Challenging the chief minister, Jakhar asked why the AAP government is troubled when the Central Government is promising to stop corruption in the scheme and provide 125 days of work instead of 100. He said the AAP government should stop misleading the poor of Punjab.

He pointed out that during the current financial year, the poor in Punjab have been provided an average of only 26 days of employment, whereas in previous years this government managed an average of just 38 days. This, he said, exposes the anti-poor face of the AAP government. The drama of convening special sessions is only meant to hide its shortcomings, he further alleged.