 West Bengal: Violence Continues Ahead Of Rural Polls
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth president Deepak Samanta’s body was found hanging on Thursday and family of the deceased alleged that Samanta was killed by Trinamool Congress

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose mentioned that 'death knell of democracy should not ring in the hands of its custodian', incidents of violence continued in the state ahead of rural polls.

Incidents of fresh violence

In West Midnapore’s Sabang, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth president Deepak Samanta’s body was found hanging on Thursday and family of the deceased alleged that Samanta was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“For several days Samanta was being threatened by TMC. TMC is there behind the murder and we want a CBI inquiry for the death,” said a family member of Samanta.

In North 24 Parganas Ariadaha area a TMC worker Aritra Ghosh was beaten by some unknown miscreants after two bullets shot at Ghosh got missed. Ghosh who is critically injured is admitted in a private hospital at Ariadaha.

Multiple phases of rural polls

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to move to Calcutta High Court asking for multiple phases for rural polls rather than only one phase. “377 companies of central forces are not enough for the polls if there is only one phase. I will move HC demanding more phases,” said Chowdhury.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, said, “The Congress knows that they will lose and to cover that up they are moving HC. IN 2021 Assembly election there were eight phases even then Congress got wiped off. ”Meanwhile, according to State Election Commission (SEC) sources, they still didn’t get any reply about the remaining companies of central forces that they have asked for.

Earlier this day, the Governor had decided that he will visit the route march of the central forces in North Bengal. Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday morning held a meeting with representatives of several opposition parties at Siliguri Circuit House where he had reportedly said that the current situation is ‘very very disturbing’.

“The current happening on the field is very disturbing which got reflected even in the observation of courts. I will continue visiting the field as I was to be the ground zero Governor. We must take care that the death knell of democracy doesn’t ring in the hands of its custodian,” said the Governor to the media.

