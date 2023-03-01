West Bengal: Education must be treated as a no-conflict zone, says Guv Ananda Bose | File pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose after holding a meeting with state education minister Bratya Basu and Vice Chancellors of six state universities said that ‘Education must be treated as a no-conflict zone’.

Talking to the media, Governor Bose said, “Education must be treated as a no-conflict zone. Bengal has always been famous for its education and refined culture. That era should be brought back again. The Prime Minister talked about ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). Education will play the biggest role in achieving the goal of self-reliant India.”

During the meeting today, all six Vice-Chancellors voluntarily submitted their resignations to the Governor to facilitate the process of selecting new Vice-Chancellors. C.V. Ananda Bose, the Chancellor, accepted their resignations and asked them to continue as caretaker for a period of three-month or till the new Vice-Chancellors are appointed.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu mentioned the ‘tumultuous’ relationship with the Governor House is ‘past’.

“Governor House, state secretariat Nabanna and also Bikash Bhawan will work together. With guidance and wisdom of the Governor and the vision of the Chief Minister there will be constructive cooperation,” said Basu.

Basu also asserted that those Vice-Chancellors, who were not present at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, will visit the Governor on Wednesday and submit their resignation letters and get their letters to continue as caretaker for the stipulated three months.

It may be recalled that the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday had expressed their ‘unhappiness’ over the Governor CV Ananda Bose at their Bengali mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ after Bose became ‘vocal’ over the attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy at Dinhata in Cooch Behar on Saturday.