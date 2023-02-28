West Bengal: Adenovirus wrecks havoc as two more infants die in Kolkata

BC Roy memorial children's hospital | Web

Kolkata: Two more infants died in Kolkata due to Adenovirus at BC Roy Children’s hospital in Kolkata.

Due to the rise in the deaths, the state health department has been urging people to take adequate precautions, asking to be more careful.

The symptoms of this virus is flu-like illness and it is affecting people of all age groups especially children below five years of age.

According to a doctor associated with a state government hospital the flu is affecting the immature lungs of the children. The doctor also advised the parents not to take their children to crowded places.

“33 per cent of the total 500 samples tested positive of Adenovirus. More than 15 children died in the last two months but all the deaths are not confirmed due to adenovirus,” said the doctor on anonymity.

The doctors are also advising self isolation if any symptoms of cold and fever arise and also suggested using masks and sanitizers.

Due to the alarming rise in Adenovirus cases, several state government hospitals are running out of ICU and CCU beds.