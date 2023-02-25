e-Paper Get App
West Bengal: Convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik attacked allegedly by TMC-backed goons; video surfaces

In the video a big group of goons with sticks can be seen sloganeering, while the force along with the police are seen guarding Pramanik

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik attacked allegedly by TMC-backed goons; video surfaces | ANI
Kolkata: The convoy of Nisith Pramanik, MoS Home & Youth Affairs and Sports was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress-backed goons. Pramanik was was going to meet with the party workers in Coochbehar's Dinhata area.

In the video a big group of goons with sticks are seen sloganeering, while force along with the police are seen guarding Pramanik. After sometime, towards the end of the video, noise of firing can be heard from a distance and people are seen rushing.

Watch video here:

article-image

(More details awaited)

article-image

