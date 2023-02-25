West Bengal: Convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik attacked allegedly by TMC-backed goons; video surfaces

Kolkata: The convoy of Nisith Pramanik, MoS Home & Youth Affairs and Sports was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress-backed goons. Pramanik was was going to meet with the party workers in Coochbehar's Dinhata area.
In the video a big group of goons with sticks are seen sloganeering, while force along with the police are seen guarding Pramanik. After sometime, towards the end of the video, noise of firing can be heard from a distance and people are seen rushing.
Watch video here:
(More details awaited)
