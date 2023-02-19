TMC worker agitated outside Union Minister Abhishek Banerjee’s house, BJP hits back

Cooch Behar: Following the instruction of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party workers on Sunday agitated outside the house of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik over the killing of Rajbangshi boy by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Due to the extra security force deployed outside the house and the barricades done by police, the TMC workers held their agitation 100 meters away from the house of the Union Minister.

TMC leader Udayan Guha, who led the protest, said that they will continue with their protest the way national secretary will tell them.

Read Also TMC monitoring ‘timing’ of IT raid in BBC offices

The saffron camp however, threatened to agitate outside the residences of TMC leaders and ministers.

'Dirty politics of gheraoing house'

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the house of Abhishek Banerjee can also be gheraoed within 48 hours.

“This dirty politics of gheraoing house of ministers should stop. But if it continues then within 48 hours we can gherao house of Abhishek Banerjee,” mentioned Majumdar.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the saffron camp can also gherao the house of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

It may be noted that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his deputy Nisith Pramanick over a killing of a Rajbangsi boy by the BSF and asked to apologize for the incident in public.

Read Also TMC MLA Babul Supriyo hospitalisted after complaining of chest pain

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)