TMC MLA Babul Supriyo hospitalisted after complaining of chest pain

West Bengal tourism minister Babul Supriyo was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday after he complained of chest pain.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader underwent medical tests and an angiography which revealed that he has a "minor coronary artery disease".

"ECG showed minor changes while the echocardiography was within normal limits.

"No cardiac intervention is needed at the moment and he will be treated medically," a statement released by the Woodlands Hospital informed.

The 52-year-old singer-turned-politician from Ballygunge, who also holds the portfolio of information technology & electronics, will be released later in the evening, the official added.

