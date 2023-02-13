e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTMC MLA Babul Supriyo hospitalisted after complaining of chest pain

TMC MLA Babul Supriyo hospitalisted after complaining of chest pain

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader underwent medical tests and an angiography which revealed that he has a "minor coronary artery disease".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

West Bengal tourism minister Babul Supriyo was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday after he complained of chest pain.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader underwent medical tests and an angiography which revealed that he has a "minor coronary artery disease".

"ECG showed minor changes while the echocardiography was within normal limits.

"No cardiac intervention is needed at the moment and he will be treated medically," a statement released by the Woodlands Hospital informed.

The 52-year-old singer-turned-politician from Ballygunge, who also holds the portfolio of information technology & electronics, will be released later in the evening, the official added.

Read Also
West Bengal: Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

TMC MLA Babul Supriyo hospitalisted after complaining of chest pain

TMC MLA Babul Supriyo hospitalisted after complaining of chest pain

Bihar: Chair thrown at CM Nitish Kumar in Aurangabad during 'Samadhan Yatra', visuals surface

Bihar: Chair thrown at CM Nitish Kumar in Aurangabad during 'Samadhan Yatra', visuals surface

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student allegedly thrashed by Principal for drinking water from a bottle

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student allegedly thrashed by Principal for drinking water from a bottle

Rajasthan: State government launches face recognition app for pensioners, becomes first state to...

Rajasthan: State government launches face recognition app for pensioners, becomes first state to...

Andhra Pradesh: Final year student at IIIT Idupulapaya student dies by suicide

Andhra Pradesh: Final year student at IIIT Idupulapaya student dies by suicide