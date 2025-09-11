Mohali Businessman Shoots Self Inside HDFC Bank Washroom, Alleges Punjab Police AIG Of Mental Harassment - VIDEO Surfaces

Mohali Businessman Shoots Self Inside HDFC Bank Washroom |

Mohali, September 11: In a tragic incident, a businessman killed himself by shooting inside the washroom of a bank in Punjab's Mohali. The businessman recorded a video before taking the extreme step of killing himself and the video is being circulated on social media. The police recovered his licensed pistol, a suicide note which was written in Punjabi and the video from his mobile phone. They also recovered the CCTV footage from inside the bank which confirmed the incident.

As per reports, the incident occurred at the HDFC Bank branch located in Sector-68, where the businessman identified as Rajdeep Singh shot himself with his .45 bore pistol inside the washroom of the bank. He was the owner of an immigration company named Overland and the company is located in Sector-82.

Rajdeep has accused Punjab Police AIG Gurjot Singh Kaler of mentally harassing him and threatening his family and also said that he took the extreme step due to the constant pressure from Kaler in the video recovered from his mobile phone.

Suicide Note Details

In the suicide note which is written in Punjabi, he allegedly apologised to his father, son and wife. He said, "I have no other option left." He also claimed in the suicide note that his business partners Samir, Rinku and Shaina. He said that the Samir owed him Rs 2.46 crore, while Rs 3.5 crore belonged to his uncle Gurudayal Singh. He also claimed in the suicide note that Rinku and Shaina have caused him a financial loss of Rs 40 lakh.

Father's Statement

Rajdeep's father Paramjit Singh said in a statement to the police that AIG Gurjot SIngh had invested money in his son's business which was returned to him, however, he kept on pressuring Rajdeep for more money. He also said that he talked to Rajdeep on September 8 and he said that he is being harassed and threatened with false cases if the money was not given to the AIG.

He further stated that Rajdeep left home in a government vehicle on September 9. He was allegedly taken to Kaler's residence where he was thrashed and a video was also made. Later, he was taken to the HDFC Bank in Sector-68 to arrange a loan. However, he went to the washroom, recorded a video and shot himself with his licensed pistol.

Police Action

The police have registered a complaint base on the suicide note and the video recovered from Rajdeep's mobile phone in connection with the matter. An FIR has been registered against AIG Gurjot Singh Kaler, CA Samir Aggarwal, Rinku Krishna, Shaina Arora, Rishi Rana and other unknown persons for abetment to suicide and other charges.