TMC monitoring 'timing' of IT raid in BBC offices

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
BBC Modi Documentary: Editor's guild says, 'Using govt agencies to intimidate & harass media distressing' |
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress said that they are monitoring the ‘timing’ of why the raids are being conducted at the offices of BBC.

Talking to the media, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that some are saying it is political vendetta but we will keep a check on the timing.

"Couple of days back there was hullabaloo due to the documentary done by BBC about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Some are saying that the raid is done due to political vendetta. If that is true then it will have a negative impact on international media. We will wait before commenting further," said Ghosh.

Taking to Twitter, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, "Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office."

Meanwhile, the Central Executive Committee of Democratic Youth Federation of India condemns the Income Tax Department Raid at BBC offices; stands against misusing of state machineries.

“People of the country who believe in democratic values should come forward and resist the attempts to wage attack upon their political rivals making use of the state machinery. DYFI Central Executive Committee condemns the raid at BBC offices and requests the people of the country to understand how the government and BJP is dealing with political rivals,” said the press statement of DYFI.

